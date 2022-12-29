NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teenager is hurt and another person is dead after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Viola Street.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) reports a 16-year-old boy went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Through the investigation, it was determined the shooting had happened on Viola Street.

About two hours later, a second victim was found in the area near the scene. That person died on scene.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300. Those seeking to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.