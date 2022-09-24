MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A man and woman are dead after sustaining gunshot wounds in Marrero.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office officials report around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday they received a call regarding two unresponsive adults in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive.

That’s when deputies say they located a man and woman who both had sustained at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside a home.

They were both declared dead on scene.

Currently, there are no suspects. If you have any information on this crime you’re urged to all Crimestoppers at (504) 364-5300.