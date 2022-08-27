NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A deadly double shooting overnight, claimed the life of a 39-year-old man and wounded another, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened in a Central City neighborhood.

According to the NOPD, just after 11 p.m. Friday, two men were standing outside of a bar near the corner of S. Rocheblave Ave. and Washington Ave. when a vehicle passed by firing shots in their direction. Both were taken to the hospital by EMS where one victim died from his injuries.

The condition of the other victim has not been released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the identity of the deceased victim after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Sixth District Officers at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-*903-STOP.