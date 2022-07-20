NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men are in the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The crime is being investigated as a double shooting in the Seventh Ward.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the corner of Saint Bernard Avenue and North Robertson Street in response to a call of “shots fired.” Upon arrival, Officers say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A second man, also shot, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown. No further details on the shooting have been made available. Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at (504) 658-6050.