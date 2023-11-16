NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the New Orleans East area early Thursday morning.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Michoud Boulevard around 4:13 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Upon arrival, officers say two unresponsive men were found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the families are notified.

Anyone with information on the incident can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 9504)-822-1111.

