BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are less than three months away from Election Day in Louisiana. The date for the Gubernatorial Primary is Saturday, Oct. 14 followed by the Louisiana Gubernatorial General Election on Saturday, Nov. 18.

With Election Day creeping ever closer, you have probably seen a few campaign signs while driving on Louisiana roads.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding candidates about where campaign signs can be placed. DOTD is asking candidates to remember these two points before Election Day.

It is against Louisiana Law (RS 48:347) to put signs within the right of way of a state highway.

Campaign signs in the state right of way will be removed and stored at the nearest DOTD parish maintenance unit for 30 days.

DOTD says, “A good rule of thumb is to place your sign behind existing utility poles on property where you have received permission from the private property owner.”

Where to go

If DOTD has removed a campaign sign, they can be picked up at the following locations:

DOTD DISTRICT 02

Address: 1440 US 90, Bridge City

Phone: 504-437-3100

Parishes: Lafourche, Orleans, St. Bernard, Terrebonne, Jefferson, St. Charles

DOTD DISTRICT 03

Address: 228 Rue De Voyages, Lafayette

Phone: 337-262-6100

Parishes: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermillion

DOTD DISTRICT 04

Address: 3339 Industrial Drive, Bossier City

Phone: 318-549-8300

Parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville

DOTD DISTRICT 05

Address: 8010 DeSiard St., Monroe

Phone: 318-342-0100

Parishes: Union, Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Lincoln, Ouachita, Richland, Madison, Jackson

DOTD DISTRICT 07

Address: 5827 U.S. 90 East, Lake Charles

Phone: 337-437-9100

Parishes: Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Dais, Cameron

DOTD DISTRICT 08

3300 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria

Phone: 318-561-5100

Parishes: Sabine, Natchitoches, Winn, Grant, Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles

DOTD DISTRICT 58

Address: 6217 La. 15 South, Chase

Phone: 318-412-3100

Parishes: Caldwell, Franklin, Tensas, LaSalle, Catahoula, Concordia

DOTD DISTRICT 61

Address: 8100 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge

Phone: 225-231-4100

Parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, St. James

DOTD DISTRICT 62

Address: 685 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond

Phone: 985-375-0100

Parishes: St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, Livingston, St. Tammany, St. John the Baptist

