DOTD says to expect heavy delays on the roads due to Hurricane Ida evacuations

News

by: BRProud.com

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The heavy traffic that began late Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge isn’t changed that much this morning.

Louisiana DOTD is telling drivers to expect heavier than normal congestion in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane.

Meanwhile, DOTD is also reminding drivers to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state may be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During unfavorable weather conditions, if motorists must drive, they should adhere to the following safety tips:

  • Do not drive unless you must.
  • Avoid driving in standing or running water.
  • Avoid driving while distracted.
  • Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.
  • Always allow for extra driving time.
  • Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
  • Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers
  • Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.
  • Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Gulf not a threat for now but heavy rain could be

Locally heavy rain threat

NOPE!

Jacob!

Don't Do It Mindy!

Hot Monday, cold front to push tropical moisture east late week

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 74°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 80° 74°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 74°

Wednesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 74°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 86° 72°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 24% 88° 74°

Sunday

87° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 39% 87° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
80°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
79°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

77°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

76°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
76°

76°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
75°

78°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
78°

80°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
80°

82°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
85°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News