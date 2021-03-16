DOTD cleaning up illegally dumped trash along US-90

NEW ORLEANS EAST– Out in New Orleans East past Venetian Isles on US-90 there’s a big illegal dumping problem and the Department of Transportation & Development is cleaning up the mess.

“We’ve been getting calls, and we’ve noticed a sharp increase in illegal dumping in this area,” Michael Vinsanau with DOTD said.

The highway is littered with construction material, mattresses, furniture, fence boards.

“This isn’t standard cans or plastic bags this is big materials that requires a lot of effort and heavy equipment to clean up,” he said.

Because DOTD is working on clearing the junk it takes up valuable time.

“When DOTD can be making our roads and highways better, they have to come out here and pick up the trash,” Vinsanau said.

He went on to say, “I can tell you the wrong place is on a state highway. You need a landfill where they can properly dispose of this stuff.”

Robert Sinopoli frequently drives on US-90 and he’s notices what an eyesore all the illegal dumping is.

“Just shows you don’t care, like you don’t care where you live at. It is lazy, laziness. Come on if you come and dump it on the side of the road with no repercussions, why would you drive it to the dump,” he stated.

“We are all Louisianians. Help us take care of our highways,” Vinsanau said.

If caught illegal dumping, violators could face fines up to $1,000 and have to complete an 8 hour trash pickup program.