Donate Now: Hurricane Laura Relief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Laura devastated Southwestern Louisiana on August 27, 2020 as a Category 4 major hurricane.

Donations to the Hurricane Laura relief fund are currently being accepted by the The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and The American Red Cross.

All money donated will go to helping those impacted by Hurricane Laura’s destruction.

Donation can also be made to the United Way by texting “LAURA” to 40403

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

Popular

Latest News

More News