Donate to Coats for Kids at Holy Cross School

Scot is out at Holy Cross School in New Orleans (5500 Paris Avenue) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

How To Help The Community This Winter? You can donate a new or lightly-used coat for WGNO’s 2020 Coats For Kids Drive. For over 25 years, WGNO and its incredible community partners have collected, cleaned and delivered almost 75,000 winter coats for children’s charities and schools in the New Orleans area.

With the support of community partners such as Blaze Courier, Russell’s Cleaning, American Solutions For Business, NOLA Box, Holy Cross, Amanda Miller Realty, Big Easy Fresh Market, A Place Of Our Own, Lagniappe Pharmacy, More Smiles, Charbonnet Pharmacy and the Healthcare Training Institute, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need them most during these cold winter days… our kids. Please click on links above to support local businesses in our community and get more information on their services.

We would also like to thank our invaluable community partners at The King Firm, Home Bank and Once Upon A Child serving as drop off locations for your donated new or lightly-used coat. Please continue to check back on the drop off locations listed below as more community partners hop on board.

WGNO’s 2020 Coats for Kids runs November 9, 2020 – January 15, 2021. Please tune in to Good Morning New Orleans at 4:30AM, WGNO News at 11AM, 5PM, 6PM and 10PM or click on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wgno for the latest on how you can help the community during these cold winter days.

ORLEANS PARISH

2020 Title Sponsor: The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Big Easy Fresh Market – 2669 Canal St New Orleans, LA 70119

Holy Cross School – 5500 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122

ST BERNARD PARISH

Amanda Miller Realty – 300 W. Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA

JEFFERSON PARISH

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Once Upon a Child – 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

Healthcare Training Institute – 2500 Williams Blvd Kenner, LA 70062

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

A Place of our Own Pediatric Day Healthcare Center – 71250 Hendry St, Covington, LA 70433 **curbside

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

More Smiles Dental Spa – 7007 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433 **curbside

Once Upon a Child – 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471