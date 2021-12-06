Donate to Coats for Kids at Amanda Miller Realty

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen is out at Amanda Miller Realty (300 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette) asking for coat donations for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program.

For over 25 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 75,000 coats to kids in the New Orleans area. With cold weather rolling in, donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2021 Coats For Kids Drive ensure kids who need them the most stay warm through the holidays and beyond.

With the support of community partners such as Blaze Courier, Russell’s Cleaning, MPress Printing, and NOLA Box, we make it easy for you to provide warmth and comfort for those who need them most during these cold winter days… our kids. Please click on links above to support local businesses in our community and get more information on their services.

We would also like to thank our invaluable community partners that serve as dropping locations for your donated new or lightly-used coat. Those businesses include The King Firm, Home Bank, More Smiles, Doerr Furniture, Charbonnet Family Pharmacy, Mobility City, SpeeDee Oil Change, Spudly’s Super Spuds, LeBlanc Pediatrics, Holy Cross, Amanda Miller Realty, Stone Interiors and Once Upon A Child. Please continue to check back on the drop off locations listed below as more community partners hop on board.

WGNO’s Coats for Kids runs November 8, 2021 – January 14, 2022. Please tune in to Good Morning New Orleans at 4:30AM, WGNO News at 11AM, 5PM, 6PM and 10PM or click on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wgno for the latest on how you can help the community during these cold winter days.

ORLEANS PARISH

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy- 7211 Regent St, New Orleans, LA 70124

Doerr Furniture – 914 Elysian Fields Ave New Orleans, LA 70117

2021 Title Sponsor: The King Firm – 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank – 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

SpeeDee Oil Change – 3333 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118

SpeeDee Oil Change – 2601 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Holy Cross School – 5500 Paris Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122

ST BERNARD PARISH

Amanda Miller Realty – 300 W. Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043

JEFFERSON PARISH

Mobility City – 3501 Severn Ave Ste. 3B/C, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank – 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank – 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank – 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Once Upon a Child – 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

SpeeDee Oil Change – 3211 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA 70065

SpeeDee Oil Change – 1714 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70005

SpeeDee Oil Change – 4001 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

SpeeDee Oil Change – 8835 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003

SpeeDee Oil Change – 616 Terry Pkwy, Gretna, LA 70056

Spudly’s Super Spuds – 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Stone Interiors – 99 E Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA 70062

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

Doerr Furniture – 1645 N. Hwy 190 Suite 600 Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1750 N. Columbia St, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 1305 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Home Bank – 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433

Home Bank – 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437

Home Bank – 2037 E. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Home Bank – 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420

More Smiles Dental Spa – 7007 U.S. Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433

Once Upon a Child – 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471

Leblanc Pediatrics – 1305 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471

Leblanc Pediatrics – 319 S Tyler Street, Covington, LA 70433