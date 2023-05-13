Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A boy in LaPlace is safe after a dog lead deputies to his home Saturday (May 13th).

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in the LaPlace area when they noticed a child wandering with his dog.

Deputies attempted to interview the little boy but there was a language barrier. This prompted deputies to place him in a patrol unit for further investigation.

At some point, the boy’s dog took off running.

When officers followed the dog they discovered the pet at the boy’s home and were able to assist the boy in returning home.

