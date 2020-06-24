Does Louisiana have enough contact tracers? What number calls you if you’ve been exposed to Covid-19?

NEW ORLEANS– Recently there’s been a lot of talk and questions concerning contact tracing. Contact tracing is a method that public officials use to identify those who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

Contact tracers will call people if they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive. The Louisiana Department of Health keeps track of how many contact tracers are necessary.

In Louisiana there are four call centers who hire and take applications for applicants to become a contact tracer.

The Director of Policy and Emergency Preparedness for the New Orleans Health Department said, “I know there have been articles recently that are using broad estimates based on population and not the level of cases. Right now the Louisiana Health Department has hired over 600 people and they have 400 people actively making contact tracing calls, so far this has been enough to keep up with the cases that we have in Louisiana.”

Contact tracers are currently facing the challenge of people not picking up the phone when they are being called by contact tracers to let them know that they’ve been exposed.

This is the phone number that you’ll be getting a phone call from if a contact tracer is trying to reach you. 877-766-2130

“It is really important to know if you’ve been exposed so you can monitor your symptoms and get tested if necessary, but also a asymptomatic carrier, so you will stay home for 14 days after being exposed,” Babcock said.

Contact tracers also provide resources and help provide food delivery and other services.