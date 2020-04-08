Doctors and nurses too busy to eat. Local restaurant surprises them with free lunch.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARRERO, La. (WGNO)- We can all agree that our frontline workers are heroes and folks around the country are doing whatever they can to show how much they are appreciated.

A local sandwich shop is getting a lot of attention for the outstanding service for feeding the frontline. Juneau's Sandwich Shop is Marrero is cooking up hundreds of meals. In fact, they've served 400 and counting.

“We’ve been feeding a lot of the medical field, a lot of our local heroes,” said Nina Romaguera, owner.

Feeding the frontline, one bite at a time. Doctors, nurses, first responders, they will not go hungry thanks to this mom and pop shop.

“We’ve fed probably about 400 people and I have enough money that I know that’s being guaranteed to me that can probably feed about another 400-500 people,” shared Chad and Nina Romaguera, owners of Juneau's.

It all started with a call and a Facebook post.

“A few people actually reached out to me asking me to help feed the community, in the medical field because a lot of them weren’t getting to eat,” explained Romaguera.

That's when Romaguera took to Facebook, asking if people would want to chip in and buy lunches for $10 a person and Juneau's would do the cooking.

“My Facebook just started blowing up with comments and people messaging me and texting me and saying look here is $20 dollars," Romaguera said. "Help out do, what you can."

Now, the girls in the kitchen are cranking out hundreds of hot meals and ready to go sandwiches.

After each one of the sandwiches are wrapped and ready to go, they go into a bags with an inspirational message. The idea is to help push the doctors and nurses through their shift.

“They’re so appreciative that the community is reaching out to them and they are just like very grateful. I could just see the exhaustion from working and the long hours that they are doing. They are very thankful," shared Chad Romaguera.

“This project here has allowed me to be able to stay open and function as a business," said Nina Romaguera. "It’s a trickle effect. The workers are getting fed. I’m able to stay open. They are able to get paid and it’s been a blessing. It’s blessing me, blessing them. They are extremely hard working and I appreciate them.”

Juneau's is out making deliveries everyday. So far they have delivered to the West Jefferson Hospital, East Jefferson Hospital and Touro.