NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The craziness that comes with Mardi Gras can sometimes be dangerous and even land you in the hospital. That’s why doctors urge you to pay extra attention when the floats come by.

“You have to really keep an eye out. These floats are huge. The tractor drivers can’t always see the entire crowd,” Dr. Jeffrey Elder with LCMC Health said.

As the parades roll by Dr. Elder said in order to keep the good times rolling, you must pay attention.

“When the bands are there you are safe, but when the floats come by, keep your head up and know what is coming at you,” he said.

Beads, doubloons, and other throws can come at you fast. Dr. Elder says the common injuries they see year after year are eye injuries from beads, trips, falls, minor bumps and bruises.

“The classic injury during Mardi Gras is a Zulu coconut to the head on Fat Tuesday. Luckily they hand them out now, so we are seeing much less of that,” he said.

With no more coconut concussions, Dr. Elder says another common thing with all the people partying is…

“Obviously intoxicated individuals had a little too much to drink, so most are alcohol-related injuries,” Dr. Elder said.

He advises people partying should alternate water or non-alcoholic beverages with alcoholic beverages.

And this year superstar and Louisiana native Britney Spears is helping provide medical care on the parade route. The city says she donated an emergency vehicle stationed at one of the many First Aid stations along the parade route.

“We want everyone to stay safe, so you have to pay attention and protect yourself,” Dr. Elder said.