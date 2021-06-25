Do you love wine enough to buy Pontchartrain Vineyards?

COVINGTON, La — If you love wine, I mean really love wine, and you love hard work just as much, there’s a growing opportunity waiting for you in the Covington area. Pontchartrain Vineyards is for sale.

Actually, it’s been for sale for a couple years. But the owners just adjusted the price a few months ago, and now they’re hoping that the right person will come along and buy the business.

The property is almost 35 acres. The winery itself has posted a profit for five years, even during the pandemic says Lincoln Case, one of the business’ owners.

If you just want the property and the tasting room, the price is $575k. But for just $100k more, you get the entire business, right down to the labels.

“It’s a commitment, definitely,” Case told WGNO News. “It’s not the easiest thing to do. But it’s certainly doable in Louisiana as long as you’re growing the right varieties (of grapes), and you have the manpower to maintain it.”

Case says that he and his business partners have decided that they no longer have the time to commit to the business, so it’s time to sell.

“We’ve had three or four people come out and put in offers that were accepted, and I think they kind of got cold feet.”

Case is hoping someone with the commitment and cash comes along to continue the business. He says that there’s already irrigation installed on 15 of the acres, but a new owner will probably have to bring in new vines. So he has one final piece of advice.

“Have a nice lawnmower.”