Do you know this woman? She might have information about a Fifth District Homicide

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the woman pictured, Sandria Alexander. She is a person of interest in an investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 11.

The homicide occurred in the 1400 block of Annette Street. Investigators are looking for Alexander for questioning only. She is NOT wanted for the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexander is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.