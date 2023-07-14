Keithville, La (WGNO) —312 chimpanzee have a home at Chimp Haven, the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world for captive bred primates. All of the animals were once used for scientific research.

Along with the chimpanzee population, veterinarians and other staff members, are interns. LSU student, Macy Caesar completed an animal husbandry internship at Chimp Haven and then returned to Chimp Haven after being accepted into her veterinary program.

Her experience at Chimp Haven has allowed her to learn all about the complex social structure, care and behavior of an animal that shares 98.8 percent of DNA with human beings. Caeser is unique, because she is African American. The field of veterinary medicine is known to be one of the least diverse professions in the world; over 90 percent of veterinarians are white.

“I want to say in our class, we have over a hundred students and maybe only 10 or so are African American. I really enjoyed my time at Chimp Haven. Seeing the chimps, you notice how their personalities are so distinct. They are complex animals and truly have their own personality. Each and every one is so different.”” explains Macy Caeser.

Dr. Raven Jackson is the Resident Veterinarian at Chimp Haven and is African American herself. Dr. Jackson also is a graduate of the historically Black, Tuskegee University and says, “when I think about the field of veterinary medicine when I started way back, it was primarily white men. It’s a personal goal for me to go to title one schools for them to see an African American veterinarian. To see that it’s obtainable. Representation really does matter.”

Dr Jackson was once like Macy Caeser. She longed to see someone who looked like her in the profession of her dreams growing up. Since those humble beginnings, Dr. Jackson has enjoyed many an accomplishment. One day, Dr. Jackson got the opportunity to meet her idol, Jane Goodall.

“I absolutely never thought I’d meet her, even though my dream was to become her. I didn’t think she knew I existed. In that moment, it all came full circle. I was now working at the world’s largest chimpanzee captive population and meeting Jane Goodall.”

Two times a year, Chimp Haven allows visitors on the premises. It’s a chance for the staff to show how remarkable chimpanzees are and a chance for future veterinarians to see themselves.

