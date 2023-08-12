NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dirty White Linen Night is back on Royal Street and celebrating 20 years, on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Making it’s way back to the heart of the French Quarter the fan favorite features shops and galleries along Royal Street under the planning of the newly formed Royal Street Arts District (RSAD).

Blending art, delectable cuisine, and spirited libations the event showcases the best art of the hosts galleries and shops filled with creativity, tantalizing flavors, and a dash of revelry.

Starting in the 300 block of Royal Street the event stretches all the way to the 1100 block.

Visitors can find a full guide of exhibits on the Dirty White Linen website.

