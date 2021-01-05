Dirty Coast Saints shirts through the years!

NEW ORLEANS– Saints fans wear their hearts on their sleeves, but they also like to wear Dirty Coast Saints shirts.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us shopping to take a look at some of the best Saints shirts at Dirty Coast over the years.

Since 2005, “Dirty Coast” has been dressing New Orleans Saints fans with specialty T-shirts.

“Blake, our owner has always been coming up with cool and different and creative shits for the black and gold boys,” Micah Ingalls, a Manager at Dirty Coast said.

So win or lose, no Saints fan is fully dressed without their Fleur de lis pride!