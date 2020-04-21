Daisy Dukes Mandeville turns back time in the time of the pandemic

MANDEVILLE, La – Dinner is delivered to you.

Parked in the parking lot at Daisy Dukes Mandeville.

It’s a kind of fine dining Louisiana diner.

What’s cooking in the kitchen is of course, because of the coronavirus.

And it’s because Chef Brad Dahl got creative during the crisis.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood says it’s like something from decades ago.

It’s dinner and a drive-in movie.

Showtime is Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm

The pandemic that practically shut down the world is opening up a brand new, old idea.

Delivered to wherever you park your seat.



