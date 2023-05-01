NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An iconic restaurant in New Orleans recently rocked by gunfire is back open with security guards manning the front door.

“I feel safe like they say lightning doesn’t usually strike twice in the same place,” said Karter Potts, a regular at Mandina’s.

On its first day back open since the fatal shooting, diners came back. Locals, including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, were among those dining in, as well as Jazz Fest goers.

Mark Marcozzi says he heard about the shooting that killed a waiter, wounded a tourist from Chicago, and sent other diners to the floor in panic.

“That’s what’s scary is a person like us in there eating and then they get hit, but stuff happens you gotta live your life,” said Marcozzi.

He says while he’s in New Orleans he always keeps one eye out for trouble.

“You know where you’re at when you’re in New Orleans and you have to look over your shoulder sometimes,” Marcozzi said.

Outside the restaurant sits a growing memorial for the murdered waiter, 23-year-old Hilbert Walker III.

Two people who knew him personally lit a candle in his honor.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been made.

