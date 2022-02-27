LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins drew criticism Sunday after his tweet, where he seemingly attacked young people, went viral.

“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky. You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets,” the congressman tweeted.

The twitter account for Dictionary.com, which often trolls the words, sentences and tweets of elected officials, was among the first to weigh in.

“We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary,” leaving twitter users to then troll the Congressman.

Higgins, who has made headlines in the past suggesting he would shoot anyone who posed a threat to Louisiana and for comparing supposed election fraud to WWII Japanese-American internment, was then slammed for the tweet by many who called it “incoherent.”

“Not a single millennial – myself included – understands what this means.” Twitter user Hugo Lowell wrote.

“The USA went through some pretty serious cultural and political turmoil during the Cold War and we outlasted the USSR. Maybe you should appreciate the fact that we’re strong as a democracy with a wide spectrum of views instead of whining about people expressing those views.” Twitter user Pe wrote.

Sunday’s tweet comes several days after Higgins perhaps referred to the President of the United States as “weak.”

“When the President of the United States is weak, the whole world suffers,” he said.