Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse offering specialty delicious dishes for Restaurant Week

NEW ORLEANS– This week Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse will be offering specialty 3-course meals for a great price during Restaurant Week.

From filets, to Louisiana Gulf Shrimp, Crab meat, and Creme Brulee, they have a variety of delicious dishes to satisfy your taste buds.

Executive Chef at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse said, “Restaurant Week helps to bring the community back together. All the restaurants are depending on locals to come in here. We are serving all Louisiana products, keeping it local.”

The Chef said that Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is located on Iberville Street and has a parking garage right next door which makes it easy for locals to stop by.

They are offering three course meals for $29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 p.m. till late, the dishes will be $39.

On October 14th, Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse will be hosting a wine pairing dinner with local dishes and wines. For tickets, click HERE.

For more information about New Orleans Restaurant Week, click HERE.