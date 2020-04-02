Devastating loss: Legendary prep coach Wayne Reese dies after contracting Coronavirus

One of New Orleans’ greatest sports figures is a casualty of Coronavirus.

Prep football coach Wayne Reese lost his battle to the virus Thursday. He lived 74 years.

Coach Reese is best known as the high school football coach of Carver high school legend Marshall Faulk, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wayne Reese was a high school football legend as a player at Xavier Prep. He played college football for the legendary John Merritt at Tennessee State.

Reese won his 250th game in the 2019 season. He also coached against his son, Wayne Jr, who is the head coach at Kipp Booker T. Washington.

Coaches throughout New Orleans reacted to the passing of a prep football legend. They include new Holy Cross football coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

