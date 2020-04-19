Destrehan High Robotics Team members manufacture PPE for frontline heroes

NEW ORLEANS – When the Wildcat Robotics Team at Destrehan High School heard that some frontline heroes needed PPE, the team decided to face their greatest opponent yet, COVID-19.

They’re facing coronavirus with an army of 3D printers, supplied with filament and acetate sheets to make full face shields and ear savers for frontline heroes in need.

This PPE production team consists of Destrehan High Junior Savannah McReynolds, Seniors Bryce Gough, Clay James, Aidan Oddlokken, UNO student and Mentor Daniel Floyd, Interactive Media Facilitator at the St. Charles Parish Satellite Center Brian Gough, and Destrehan High Teacher and Robotics Coach Brian Young.

It started with a spark, says Brian Gough, “Aidan called me one day and said ‘hey we would like to get involved in printing PPE is there anything you can do to help?’ and the whole thing kind of snowballed from there.”

After getting permission from St. Charles Parish Public Schools, and funding from Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex, their mission was on. They made over 150 units of PPE in just 24 hours, but they didn’t stop there. Aiden told WGNO, “I think it was within the 24 hours that we learned that this was going to be going from us making a few hundred masks to a few thousand masks.”

Clay told WGNO what it felt like to see their work in action, “It was kind of eye-opening to see how what we do on the robotics team relates to real-life taking the challenges that life throws at us and being able to respond in such an efficient way in a way that actually helps our community.”

What’s their goal? Bryce says, it’s simply “to help people.”

As for what their Robotics Coach thinks of the whole thing, Brian Young says he’s not surprised. “I’m so proud of the kids but I’m not surprised, because I’ve been working with them for years, and I know their work ethic.”

What can we do to help? Daniel says, “Stay home, do your part. We’re doing our part to try and help because it’s what we can do.”

The Wildcat Robotics Team wanted to help heroes in need, little did they know, they were the heroes that were truly needed.

Brian Gough says that the team is in need of acetate sheets. If you’d like to help, reach out to their Facebook page, Wildcat Robotics Covid19 Team.