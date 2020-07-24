Destination Louisiane: USS Kidd

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Tom Hanks in a scene from “Greyhound.” (Apple TV + via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BrProud) — The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is bringing in a small-scale exhibit highlighting “Greyhound,” a movie starring Tom Hanks and USS KIDD.

The exhibit will include one of Mr. Hanks’ costumes, plus several props used in the movie. Coinciding with the films streaming on Apple TV+, exhibit is included with regular admission and on display through Labor Day.

“Greyhound” follows U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Krause and his ship USS KEELING as they protect 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during WWII.

Tom Hanks, who stars as Captain Krause, also wrote the screenplay. Filming aboard USS KIDD took place in 2018.

The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is located in Downtown Baton Rouge and open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. For more information, please visit the website at www.usskidd.com or phone 225-342-1942.