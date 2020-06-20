Destination Louisiane takes you on a tour of the Pelican State

NEW ORLEANS — As the state of Louisiana reopens, residents and visitors are taking advantage of all the recreational opportunities in the Pelican State.

WGNO’s special report Destination Louisiane takes you on a road trip around the state for a sampling of the fun to be had.

Hosted by WGNO’s LBJ, WVLA’s Kelly Anne Beile, and KLFY’s Caroline Marcello, Destination Louisiane travels to the four corners of the state and points in between, highlighting what the Twin Cities of Monroe and West Monroe have to offer, the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge, agrotourism in southwestern Louisiana, Shreveport-Bossier’s tourism-friendly offerings, and exotic gardens along river road on the way to New Orleans.