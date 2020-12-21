Destination Louisiane: Christmas in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) — This year’s Christmas is going to look different, but in Shreveport-Bossier, they’ve come up with a fun, and safe, way to celebrate the holidays.

It’s called Christmas in the Countryside. Seven fun and unique holiday celebrations across Northwest Louisiana.

“We have so much going on for the holidays,” said Shalisa Roland, Communications Director for the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau. “I think a lot of times these events get forgotten about, but these are some of the most authentic experiences.”

This list is different because it focuses on experiences outside of Shreveport-Bossier.

“Shreveport-Bossier is the bulk of Caddo and Bossier Parish, but it is not all that we have to offer,” Roland said. “With outdoors being such a huge topic right now, it really important to focus on the byway and our partners out there as well.”

You can find more information about the Christmas in the Countryside event here.