BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The deadline to sign up for the Antiques Roadshow free ticket lottery is fast approaching. The popular PBS show returns to Louisiana on May 2, but the last day to register for the ticket lottery is March 13.

Baton Rouge will be the first of five stops for the show’s 28th season, and the only stop in the south, according to Executive Producer Marsha Bemko.

“We will see about 2,500 to 3,000 people and they will bring two objects each and we’ll appraise what they bring,” said Bemko. “And for about 150 people who come out of that crowd, we’ll tape what they own and we won’t tell them anything until they’re in front of the camera.”

Some of the country’s best specialists in antiques and fine art will provide verbal appraisals to ticketed guests.

“The best advice I can give somebody who’s coming is, you have this unique opportunity where about 75 of the country’s top experts are in one place. Is to come with something you’re curious about,” said Bemko.

For anyone unfamiliar with how the show works, it is described as “part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt,” on the PBS website.

The crew for the Antiques Roadshow will tape three episodes at the LSU Rural Life Museum on Essen Lane.

“It’s very appropriate to have this here at the Rural Life Museum because we hold much of Louisiana’s treasures here in our collection and we’re caretakers of this,” said Director Bill Stark.

The museum contains the largest collection of material culture from 18th and 19th-century Louisiana, according to the LSU website.

“The Antiques Roadshow is one of those things where when you watch it, you see people pull out the treasures that they have from within their homes and some of them are family treasures,” said Stark. “Sometimes they’re treasures that they didn’t know were treasures because they just found them at a garage sale.”

For anyone having a hard time trying to narrow down what two household items to bring, Bemko said it is all about the mindset.

“I think people get the most satisfaction from things that they have inherited,” said Bemko. “Even if it’s not worth a million dollars, it’s really good to have the answers.”

Outside of ticketed guests, the organizers behind the show need 110 volunteers to help with the event.

“We can’t do the show without them,” said Bemko. “We need them in order to run the show.”

Volunteers for the event are not paid, however, Bemko said they will be compensated with t-shirts, food, and a great time. Sign up here to volunteer.