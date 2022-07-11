SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – Thanks to the swift action of first responders, a driver in Slidell is okay after a scary situation.

The driver of an 18-wheeler went into Lake Pontchartrain following a crash on the I-10 Twin Span Bridge Sunday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, around 7:15 a.m., the driver was traveling westbound on the bridge when he was hit by a pickup truck whose driver had crashed into the right-side guard rail.

Troopers believe the driver of the pickup truck may have crashed because of heavy rain.

The impact caused the cab of the tanker truck to plunge into the lake.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified, as well as all the marine units.

Lieutenant Michael McCrea says he, along with a St. Tammany Parish firefighter, sprang into action.

“We jumped onto the vessel at that time and headed out to the twin spans, which I could see the accident on the bridge,” said Lt. McCrea. “Therefore, when I got close enough, I see where the subject is floating on the water.”

McCrea says the driver was gasping for air when he approached him in the water.

“He was struggling. He’s been there a few minutes, and panic kicked in,” said McCrea. “There was diesel all over him and in the waterway, so it was burning him a little bit. Once we got to him and pulled him to the side of the boat, we told him to ‘relax, take a minute’ because we held onto him, so he didn’t have to fight water.”

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy says aside from his efforts, the driver also helped save himself.

“Once the accident happened and he knew he was going overboard, he sat in his truck and waited,” said McCrea. “He watched the water come into his truck, and at that time, the windows are already busted out, so he unbuckled his seat belt, waited until it submerged a little bit, and he climbed out.”

Once the adrenaline wore off, it’s settled in that this deputy saved a life.

“Yes, ma’am, it does feel good that we done somebody something good,” said McCrea. “It does feel good.”