Deputies searching for ‘military-style dump truck’ taken last year

DERIDDER, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the dump truck in the pictures below?





Images courtesy of Beauregard Sheriff’s Office

According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to find “a vehicle reported stolen in August of 2020.”

The vehicle is described this way:

1985 AM General military-style dump truck

Camouflage in color

If you know where this military-style dump truck is located, please call (337)463-3281.

A reward is available through Crime-Stoppers.

A reward could be given if the information “leads to the recovery of the vehicle and/or the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.”