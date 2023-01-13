Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies in St. Charles Parish are searching for three people believed to have shot a man multiple times, including in his chest and groin.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 5:40 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 12), detectives responded to a home in the 500 block of Turtle Creek Lane in St. Rose. The 911 caller reported gunfire and someone being shot.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his groin and chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he was last reported to be sedated but stable.

We’re told by detectives that three people are believed to be connected to the shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, two subjects wearing all-black and one wearing gray and black were at the home when shots rang out.

Sherrif Greg Champagne reports the suspects wearing all black entered the victim’s front yard while the other approached the backyard. Shots then rang out, wounding the man.

Detectives say the three then ran away.

The shooting remains under investigation by the SCPSO. Detectives are urging neighbors of the home to check their surveillance footage for anything suspicious. Anyone with information is also encouraged to contact Det. Amanda Buchanan at abuchanan@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

