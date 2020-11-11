Deputies: 45 greyhounds found living in filth in Pearl River woman’s home

Two greyhounds recently adopted from the home of a Pearl River woman who’s accused of animal cruelty.

Pearl River, La – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the owner of a greyhound rescue service on charges of animal cruelty.

Deputies say that Leslie Ezkovich-Tierney had 45 greyhounds living inside her home on West Porters Road when she was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 10).

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies found the dogs “covered in urine and feces, malnourished and dehydrated.” Also, several of the dogs had “sores caused by being kept in kennels” for more than 20 hours a day.

A greyhound owner, who adopted one of the greyhounds from Ezkovich-Tierney recently, said the dog smelled terrible and was emaciated. The owner, who does not want to be identified, told WGNO that Ezkovich-Tierney said the dog’s appearance was the result of abuse at a greyhound race track.

In a statement about the arrest, Sheriff Randy Smith calls it “a very sad situation when defenseless animals are forced to live in undesirable conditions because of human negligence or neglect. ”

Ezkovich-Tierney is charged with 45 counts of cruelty to animals.

The Sheriff’s office says the case is “an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are possible. ”