Denver man accused of killing neighbor after argument involving racial slurs

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver man is in jail after allegedly shooting his neighbor in the chest during an argument about where he parked his car.

Police say Lessie Britton, 75, and his neighbor exchanged words in a dispute Wednesday afternoon that involved racial slurs.

A witness shared video of the argument with police, and, according to court documents, after the victim used a racial slur, Britton pulled out a gun and shot him one time in the chest.

The victim’s name has not yet been publicly released. However, his wife says the incident started over an argument about parking spots in an alley between two homes.

According to the victim’s wife, the suspect refused to move his vehicle until the victim and his children presented immigration documents.

The victim and his family.

Britton was in a vehicle during the argument and the shooting, according to a witness, and when police arrived at the scene he was apparently on his way to turn himself in.

The victim’s son was shot in the arm but survived.

A probable cause document lists first-degree murder as the charge investigators are seeking against Britton.