Denham Springs Fire Department celebrates fire prevention week

DENHAM SPRINGS, La (BRPROUD)- The City of Denham Springs Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

This year’s Fire Prevention Week will run Oct. 4-10. The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, with almost half (44 percent) of reported home fires starting in the kitchen.

