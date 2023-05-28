GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Delgado defeated Andrew College (Georgia) 11-5 Sunday to advance in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

View the game’s box score and stats here…

Jacob Singletary doubled in the fourth inning and advanced on a single by Brock Slaton, scoring on an infield error. Logan O’Neill doubled to score Slaton to give Delgado the early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Andrew’s Brent Burford singled, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on an error. Trevor Gruskza reached on a two-out walk and scored on Dekel Williams’ home run to give the Tigers the 3-2 lead. In the fifth, Bryan Broussard reached on a fielder’s choice before Josh Alexander homered to allow the Dolphins to regain a 4-3 lead.

View postgame press conference here…

Delgado would add two runs in the sixth when Cole Stromboe singled, advanced on a double by Logan O’Neill, and scored on an error. O’Neill advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Cade Pregeant’s sacrifice fly. Josh Alexander reached as a hit batter to lead off the seventh and advanced on a single by Jacob Singletary. Brock Slaton walked to load the bases. Alexander scored on a double play and Singletary scored on a wild pitch. Two additional runs came in the eighth and one in the ninth completed Delgado’s 11-5 win over Andrew that allowed the Dolphins to advance and the Tigers to be eliminated from the tournament.

Logan O’Neill picked up the save in relief of starter Chris Olivier, who went six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out six. O’Neill closed the game’s final three innings, allowing a run, two hits, and going three for five offensively.

Delgado (46-12, 1-1) will play at 1:00 MST Monday, facing the winner of Sunday night’s game between Salt Lake (UT) and Johnson County (KS).