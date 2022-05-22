NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After going blow-for-blow with two of Junior College’s best baseball teams over the weekend, Delgado was “spent” according to head coach Joe Scheuermann after the Dolphins’ crushing 9-1 loss to Crowder College in the NJCAA Regional final at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Sunday.

“I think this club that beat us has a legitimate chance to win the whole thing,” Coach Scheuermann told WGNO Sports, regarding the newly crowned South Central District Champions’ advancement in the NJCAA postseason. “I mean, you look at the arms they run out one after the other, after the other. That’s the difference in this series. You need depth on that bump. That’s what ultimately got us. Our kids battled their butts off. We are bringing guys back on one-day rest, we just ran out of bullets.”

The Dolphins made the finals after eliminating No. 7-ranked Eastern Oklahoma on Friday, then splitting with Crowder, including a come-from-behind 9-7 win at Kirsch-Rooney on Saturday night after a three-hour rain delay.

Delgado’s Josh Alexander homered in the sixth to give the Fins their only run of the game.

Delgado closes its 2022 season with a 37-16 record as South Central District runner-up, having captured the 2022 Region XXIII Division I title and hosting the program’s third South Central District Championship at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.