NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Next week, Delgado Community College will cut the ribbon on its new Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health.

The building will allow respiratory therapy to expand by as many as a dozen students, and program director Rene Randall said they are needed.

“One thing that has happened from Covid, is it has now opened up respiratory assisted positions. To where our students are now able to go in and work in the hospital. They are stocking equipment cleaning equipment, it is an opportunity for students to make decent money while they are still in school, and the hospitals get to see that student in a work environment, so they can make a decision if they can add them to their staff, once they are a registered therapist,” says Rene Randall.

Respiratory therapy is an emphasis that makes Delgado Community College, education that works.

