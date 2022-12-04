PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the three men convicted of shooting and killing Ed Ross in December 2019 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday.

23-year-old Joshua Campbell pled no contest in November 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery, as part of a plea deal that he testified truthfully against his co-defendants.

In his third trial, Abel Ortiz found guilty of murder

Campbell testified against Abel Ortiz and said he shot Ross when Ortiz, Andre Bivins and Campbell tried to rob Ross. The believed Ross had money and marijuana in his home.

Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison

“I was promised at the very start of the investigation that his murder would be solved and there would be justice for Ed,” Ross’ father, Ken Ross, said. “That promise was fulfilled and here you sit, convicted of his murder. The world is a little safer now that another bad actor is off the streets.”

Bivins was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He is now serving life in prison. Ortiz was also found guilty of first-degree murder and is serving two life sentences.