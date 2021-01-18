Death of Angola inmate prompts investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Corrections and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are joining forces to investigate the death of a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate.

An inmate at the facility got into a fight with another inmate in his cell Saturday night and later died at a local hospital. The other inmate involved in the fight is currently in investigative segregation.

An autopsy will be performed this week on the deceased inmate and criminal charged are pending on the outcome of the investigation. The names of the inmates involved in the fight have not been released.