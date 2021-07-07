NEW ORLEANS – Homework is a hands-on and a hands-in assignment in culinary class at Delgado Community Class.

No mid-term meltdowns as New Orleans kids create their own chocolates.

Thousands of them.

Some sweet, of course.

Some savory, believe it or not.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to know the chocolatiers are creating their masterpieces for the menu of what’s called Death by Chocolate – NOT Breast Cancer.

The location for this party with a purpose is the Schoen Mansion.

Also known as Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home.

It’s where Patrick Schoen and his family are always there for you.

And for your family.

It’s at 3827 Canal Street in New Orleans.

It’s Saturday July 10 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

All this is happening because of the Krewe de Pink.

It’s a chocolate extravaganza to raise money for Breast Cancer Research at Tulane Cancer Center.