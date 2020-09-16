Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine is stepping down in 2021

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The dean of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine is stepping down from the top role at the only medical school in South Texas, the university’s spokesman confirmed to Border Report on Wednesday.

Dr. John Krouse is stepping down as dean of the UTRGV medical school. (Courtesy Photo)

Dr. John Krouse, who has been dean of the medical school and executive vice president of health affairs for the university, will leave the position on Sept. 1, 2021, Patrick Gonzalez, associate vice president for UTRGV marketing and communication, said.

“He will be returning to a faculty position,” Gonzalez said.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to work with everyone at UTRGV, and I wish all of our students, faculty and staff the very best,” Krouse said in a written statement. “Over the next 12 months, I will work to support your success and the success of the university. I remain truly humbled by this wonderful opportunity.”

UTRGV President Dr. Bailey wrote in a message to staff published on the university’s website that Krouse will be stepping down from his administrative posts at the end of August 2021 to join the faculty in the School of Medicine.

Krouse has held the position since July 1, 2017, when he came to the border area of South Texas from Temple University in Philadelphia, where he had been a senior associate dean for clinical affairs.

The UTRGV School of Medicine is the only medical south of San Antonio on the South Texas border region. During this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the medical school has spearheaded massive coronavirus testing operations, including adding antibody testing last month to determine whether a person has had the novel virus. The university conducts about 1,200 COVID-19 tests per day.

“Dr. Krouse has made significant contributions not only to the School of Medicine and its progress toward LCME accreditation, but also to the development of our UT Health RGV clinical enterprise and to the shepherding of professional doctorates in pharmacy, physical therapy, and podiatry through the approval process. We owe him a special debt of gratitude for his leadership as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership in establishing testing sites, developing protocols for the health and safety of our campus and community, and in providing care for those who got the disease saved many lives. We have been very fortunate to have Dr. Krouse in a leadership role,” Bailey said.

In 2013, the Texas Legislature approved the creation of the medical school, which has classes at the university’s three campuses throughout the Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Harlingen and Brownsville.

Bailey said a search will be held over the next 12 years to find a new dean to lead the medical school.