Dealing with post-election anxiety and stress

NEW ORLEANS— The experts at the Tulane School of Social Work specialize in helping people navigate life’s challenges and this week is especially stressful for many.

Patrick Bordnick, Dean of the Tulane School of Social Work said, “We’re just not built to be in an anxious state 24/7 and it really can have some negative and toxic effects on our behavioral and emotional health as well as our physical health over time.”

Patrick Bordnick, Dean of Tulane School of Social Work (WGNO-TV)

Bordnick addressed what many are feeling after watching hours of election coverage and waiting for returns. But the election is just the latest in a series of events adversely affecting people.

Associate Professor, Dr. Tanya Hansel stated, “It’s not just from the election. We’ve had an entire year of community traumas, stressors, just building and so this really is that kind of that culmination of people’s stress levels getting amped-up and really having a difficult time coming back down”

Dr. Tanya Hansel, Tulane School of Social Work (WGNO-TV)

“I think there’s certain simple strategies that we can all employ that I practice myself. One of them is stay away from social media. Take some breaks as well as the TV. It’s very important to just refresh yourself,” said Bordnick.

The folks at Tulane also noted the benefits of meditation, self-care, and moving around.

Hansel suggested, “Get outside. It’s easy to social distance. Getting active. Activity has been the best stress reductor that they’ve found in research.”

Finally, some of the biggest challenges we face can happen with family memebers and co-workers who don’t share our world view or political beliefs.

“We’ve got to learn how to do better at getting along and seeing each other’s differences and valuing the person, rather than the politics,” said Hansel.

