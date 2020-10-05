Deadline: Today for to register vote in person or by mail.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 13.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- We are less than a month from election day and today is the last day to register to vote.

The easiest place is online at GeauxVote.com, it takes less than 10 minutes.

You’ll need your driver’s license or special Louisiana ID card when you begin the process.

If you aren’t tech savvy, you can register in person at your local registrars office.

There, they can help walk you through the process.

Here are some additional reminders from GeauxVote.com:

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is today, October 5.

The cut off to register via the GeauxVote online portal is October 13. So, you still have a few more days for online registration.

Early voting is October 16-27, excluding Sunday, October 18 and Sunday, Cctober 25. Polls for early voting will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Requesting an absentee by mail ballot deadline is October 30 by 4:30 p.m. You can make that request online through the voting portal or in writing through you Registrar of Voters Office.

If you’re voting by mail, the ballot must be received by November 2 at 4:30 p.m.