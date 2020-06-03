Deadline to participate in NOLA-PS’ public survey on education during COVID-19 is Friday

NEW ORLEANS – The NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) Public Education Survey on how COVID-19 has affected public education is open now and will close this Friday, June 5 at 5 p.m.

The goal of the survey is to gather feedback on the current experience of participants and discover what is most important to them as they think ahead to the start of the new school year. The district invites parents, students, teachers, school staff and the community to share their experiences schooling during the pandemic. The combined responses will help the district and the NOLA-PS led Reopening Task Force understand how to start the Fall 2020 school year.

To participate in the public survey, click here.

The survey is completely anonymous and open to all parents, teachers, school staff and admin, students in grades 6 and above, and community members.

The survey takes approximately 5-7 minutes to complete. Participants are not asked which school they attend/work. They are rather simply asked to provide their zip code. The survey is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.