(WGNO) – If you are one of the thousands of drivers who cross the Causeway Bridge every day, you have a little more than a week to replace your toll tag if you have the old one.

Starting Friday, January 27,the old tags will no longer read in the toll system, and you will need the new windshield sticker.

According to Carlton Dufrechou with the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission, the plastic toll tags, which have been around for about 30 years, have reached the end of their life cycle and will need to be replaced by the end of the month.

“The new, skinny tags are about a quarter of an inch wide and about an inch and a half long,” Dufrecho said. “They will go right on the inside of the windshield right in front of the rearview mirror.”

Dufrechou says drivers will be pleased with the new windshield stickers because they will eventually be multi-purpose.

“These are much more effective, and in the long run, they’re not only more reliable, but they will be interactive with tags if you go to Texas or Florida or other toll roads,” Dufrecho said. “That’s going to depend on when the United States government and the states get together, but the new technology is all there.”

Drivers who have already received their new decals say the process was simple.

“It was really quick, very easy to do, took about a minute,” driver Chris Woods said. “I already had my information, so I just went up, gave them my information, my license plate number, and they gave me a new sticker.”

It seems as if drivers are welcoming the change.

“I actually had the old toll tag, the hard, plastic one, so I think I’m getting an upgrade,” Woods laughed.

To get your new tag, drivers may visit the North Shore or South Shore tag offices, or you can send an email to tagsales@gnoec.org or northtagsales@gnoec.org.