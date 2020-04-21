Deadline approaching for child care workers to apply for $10 million in grants

The Louisiana Department of Education is taking applications for nearly $10 million in funding for child care providers to offset the financial impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. The goal is to help early learning sites stay open and provide care to the children of essential personnel or to reopen after the outbreak subsides.

Child care providers interested in receiving financial assistance must complete an application at the education department’s website, louisianabelieves.com. The state plans to distribute the money by early May.

The funding, which was announced last week, comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will benefit about 900 child care providers statewide who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). Over 58,000 children through age 13 will likely benefit.

“In normal times, child care providers are a linchpin of our society. In these scary and uncertain times, the work of those remaining open is a matter of life and death,” said Assistant Superintendent Jessica Baghian, who oversees early childhood education.

Bahgian adds, “Louisiana has taken steps to provide support to child care providers during this extraordinary time. But we must do more.”

The new grant funding builds on steps Louisiana has taken in recent weeks to support child care providers. The Department has:

Paid providers based on the enrollment of students receiving a subsidy, not attendance, to help them make closure decisions based on safety alone;

Issued rapidly-evolving safety guidance for child care centers that remain open;

Connected child care workers to the important feeding programs run by school systems to ensure the people who care for children don’t have to worry about putting food on the table for their own and those they educate; and Enabled essential personnel to go to work with confidence their children are in good hands by opening the CCAP to essential workers across the state.

It also follows a new report by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children on the financial impact of COVID-19 on Louisiana child care providers. A survey of providers, conducted from March 16-March 23, showed:

78 percent of child care providers in Louisiana had experienced a loss in revenue, with

collective losses due to COVID-19 totaling almost $1.7 million;

72 percent of closed child care providers were no longer collecting tuition from families; however, 51 percent of these providers were continuing to pay their employees;

One-third of child care providers reported an extended closure will form them to permanently close, impacting approximately 12,500 children and over 2,000 full- and part-time staff members; and

More than 90 percent of child care providers indicated grants to pay employees during closures would support their response to COVID-19 both now and in the future if their program or business must close.

But, because the survey was conducted before the spread of the virus accelerated and led to additional temporary closures, the losses are likely much greater.

“The child care sector, which already operates on thin financial margins, is experiencing serious, negative impacts from COVID-19,” the report states, “and the full extent of those impacts is yet to be seen.”

For more information and resources, visit the Department’s COVID-19 page on its website.