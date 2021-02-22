DCFS looking into possibility of issuing ‘replacement benefits to SNAP recipients’ due to recent inclement weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you a SNAP benefits recipient who lost power during the recent winter weather?

If so, you might be able to get replacement benefits.

The Department of Children and Family Services provided details for SNAP recipients below:

SNAP recipients who lost food purchased with their SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 consecutive hours or more due to the ice storm may be eligible for replacement benefits. Recipients do not need to take any action at this time. DCFS is working with the Public Service Commission to get reports of power outages. If at least 50% of a parish reports power outages of 24 hours or more, DCFS can request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to provide for automatic issuance of replacement benefits to SNAP recipients. For parishes not approved for that waiver, DCFS can also request to extend the deadline for reporting food losses from 10 days to 30 days.