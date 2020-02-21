‘Days of our Lives’ soap star Brock Kelly & model/actress Adel Ruiz to ride in Krewe of Tucks

NEW ORLEANS– The Brothel Float in the Krewe of Tucks is getting spicy with some talented stars!

‘Days of Our Lives’ soap opera star Brock Kelly, who’s from New Orleans and a big Saints fan and his wife, who’s an actress & model, Adel Ruiz will both ride in Tucks on The Brothel Float.

The Brothel Float is one of Tucks’ newer signature floats! Look for Brock & Adel on the new addition this year to the Brothel Float, the Bourbon B float!

Show some love to our hometown guy Brock who’s making it big in Hollywood. Brock plays “Evan” the nanny on the popular soap opera.

The Krewe of Tucks rolls on the Uptown route starting at noon on Saturday, February 21st. This year’s theme for the parade is “Tucks Hits The Sweet Spot.”